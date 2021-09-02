Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Achieves $3.35 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $101.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $172.79 or 0.00350241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00095031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,340,641 coins and its circulating supply is 19,387,305 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

