Emera’s (EMA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMA. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.36.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,901. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.30. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

