Eminer (EM) One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Eminer has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eminer has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

