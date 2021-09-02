Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.10. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

