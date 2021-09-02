Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.92. 144,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,993. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.13.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

