Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.36.

ENDP stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

