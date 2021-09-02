Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. 203,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,248,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

The stock has a market cap of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

