Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. 203,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,248,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.
The stock has a market cap of $527.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
