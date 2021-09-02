Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 1,928.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Endo International worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

