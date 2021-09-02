Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $484,541.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,211,443 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

