Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 63,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,964,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

