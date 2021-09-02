Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie Purchases 4,000 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.71. 983,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

