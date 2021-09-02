Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.83.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Entergy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

