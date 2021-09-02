Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.10

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several brokerages have commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

