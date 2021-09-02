Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,887 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BlackLine worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL opened at $111.18 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

