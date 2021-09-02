Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.99 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

