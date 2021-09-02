Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.29 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of F5 Networks worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $68,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.63. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,456 shares of company stock worth $2,277,839 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

