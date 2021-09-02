Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Envista worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,208 shares of company stock worth $2,176,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

