Equalizer Hits Market Cap of $11.99 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.99 million and $839,877.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

