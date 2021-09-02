Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

