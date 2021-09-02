Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stake Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 166.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,260 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.