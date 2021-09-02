Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 37,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

