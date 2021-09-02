Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$24.30. 12,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,202. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.55.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

