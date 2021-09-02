ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

EPIX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $397.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

