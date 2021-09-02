Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $390.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $337.43 and last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 374565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.30.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.13 and its 200-day moving average is $298.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

