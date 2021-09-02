Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

