Eterbase Coin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.48 or 0.00811132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.