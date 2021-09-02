Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $101,196.95 and approximately $81,373.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047528 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

