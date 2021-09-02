Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 7% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $310,933.56 and approximately $4,262.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.57 or 0.07683179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00137153 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,667,182 coins and its circulating supply is 185,637,769 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

