Ethereum Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $385,063.13 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

