EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,233.43

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $270,233.43 and $1,701.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

