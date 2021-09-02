Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $798,923.90 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $798,923.90 and approximately $63,840.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.