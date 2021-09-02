Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.59. Euclid Capital Growth ETF shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 3,591 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000.

