Everest (ID) Market Cap Hits $41.93 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Everest has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and $213,309.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

