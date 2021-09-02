Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.