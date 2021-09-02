Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.51.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
