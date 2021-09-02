Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.19. Approximately 43,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 20,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9335388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.72%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

