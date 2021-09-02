Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exela Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

