Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

