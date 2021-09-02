Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.72. 943,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock worth $962,206,161. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

