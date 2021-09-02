Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FB stock traded down $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.47.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock worth $962,206,161. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
