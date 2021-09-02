Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock worth $962,206,161. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

