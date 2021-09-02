Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock valued at $962,206,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.28. 14,828,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605,904. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.