Falconswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,048.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $148,048.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

