Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Up 2.8%

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 4,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The stock has a market cap of $71.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Fang by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fang by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China.

