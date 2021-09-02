Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

