FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

