FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,499 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,644 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 607,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE:PXD opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

