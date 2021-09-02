FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,176 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $142.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

