FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,450 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $198.72 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

