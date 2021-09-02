FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,304 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $270.19 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

