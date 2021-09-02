FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $359.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

