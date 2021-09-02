FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,243,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

